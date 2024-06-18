Diogo Dalot struggles to make an impact as Portugal secure late winner against Czechia in Euro 2024 opener

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot featured for 63 minutes as Portugal kicked off their Euro 2024 opener with a pulsating 2-1 win against Czechia at the Red Bull Arena in Germany.

Czechia broke the deadlock as Lukas Provod scored against the run of play in the 62nd minute.

Their lead didn’t last for long as a mix-up in the Czechia defence saw Robin Hranac guide the ball into the back of his own net. Diogo Jota thought he had netted the winner when he headed in the ball from close range in the 86th minute but his goal was ruled out because Cristiano Ronaldo was deemed to have been offside in the build-up to the goal.

As it turned out, it didn’t matter too much as Portugal still eventually ran out winners, through Francisco Conceicao, who found himself at the right place at the right time in the dying embers of proceedings to tap in the ball and secure the victory. Conceicao got on the score sheet just 111 seconds after he was thrust into the action by the Portugal boss.

Dalot started in a right-wing-back position of a 3-4-3 formation deployed by Roberto Martinez. Portugal’s back-three consisted of Ruben Dias, Pepe and Nuno Mendes.

During the time he was on the pitch, Dalot registered 45 touches of the ball.

He successfully found his Selecao teammates with 33 of the 36 passes he attempted, managing an individual pass completion rate of 92%. One of his passes was a key pass.

The United defender tried to deliver just one cross. He was not able to find his intended target.

He registered just one shot, but it was off-target and didn’t at all trouble Jindrich Stanek between the sticks for Czechia.

Dalot embarked on two dribbles and completed just one. He also delved into two ground duels and came out on top on just one occasion.

The United star was not required to contest any challenge in the air.

He ceded possession back to Czechia five times. Dalot did not make a clearance, tackle or interception.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The result has left Portugal in third position in Group F, below leaders Turkiye who beat Georgia 3-1 earlier on Tuesday and a place above Czechia.

Up next for Dalot and his teammates is Turkiye at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.







