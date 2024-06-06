Diogo Dalot earmarked as the next Manchester United captain if Bruno Fernandes is sold

A 13th FA Cup title notwithstanding, it was a poor season for Manchester United as they registered their worst-ever position in Premier League history.

Their European adventure also ended in the group stage itself and new co-owners INEOS are far from impressed with manager Erik ten Hag and this current group of players.

With funds set to be tight after years of bad investment under the incompetent Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a large-scale summer clearout and with the exception of a handful of stars, almost all are set to be made available for transfer.

Surprisingly, despite another fine individual season with 15 goals and 13 assists, Bruno Fernandes could also be sold should the club receive a mammoth bid.

Fernandes could be sold?

So far, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Portuguese who is asking for pay parity with Marcus Rashford and for the club to show ambition in the market to remain in Manchester.

While fans would be devastated to lose their club captain, Givemesport have claimed that the club have already found a replacement skipper should the former Sporting Lisbon star leave in the summer.

Diogo Dalot, who enjoyed his best personal campaign and was adjudged the Players’ Player of the Year, has been earmarked internally as the perfect replacement to take over the armband from his compatriot.

“Diogo Dalot was in impressive form last season and he’s seen inside United as captain material if current skipper Bruno Fernandes is tempted away from Old Trafford this summer,” journalist Steve Bates wrote in his article.

The former Porto starlet was a constant presence in the United backline as his teammates all suffered from injuries throughout the campaign.

Dalot the new skipper-in-waiting?

After an initial fight with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position, the 25-year-old edged out the former Crystal Palace man and is now the de-facto starter in his preferred position.

His ability to also play out on the left when needed and his improved attacking statistics made him a favourite for the manager, who started him in all but three games the whole season.

Dalot registered three goals and five assists and was in the top five percent for tackles won and dribbles completed among his Premier League fullback peers (as per fotmob).

While the Portugal international has really come up leaps and bounds under Ten Hag, United should try and hold on to Fernandes as he is too good a player to let go.

