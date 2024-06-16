Diogo Dalot believes he is in the best shape of his career before Euro 2024

Ahead of Portugal kicking off their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has stated that he is in the best moment of his career.

The United right back enjoyed a successful season despite a sea of poor performers around him.

He won the Players’ Player of the Season award and played 50 games in all competitions, his last being an FA Cup final win at Wembley.

However, Dalot’s United career has not always been plain sailing as it looked at various times he would be sold and he was sent out on loan to AC Milan in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference before Portugal’s opening game (via O Jogo) he was asked if he was in the best form of his career and he replied, “I think so, in individual terms.”

“My career has been progressive. I don’t hide that it’s a good moment, perhaps the best in my career. But it’s worth it.”

“If I don’t continue to demonstrate that I deserve to play… The work continues, day by day, in the same way to be able to continue with the level of fitness that I have been demonstrating.”

The fullback has already stated earlier in the season that this has been the best performance levels of his career.

Dalot’s character has impressed so many around Carrington that he is reportedly being spoken about as a potential future captain of the club. Elaborating on what it meant to be recognised by his teammates as the best player of the season he stated, “individual trophies are always positive, in my case it gives me more confidence, more motivation.”

“This recognition from my colleagues, from those who see me every day, from those with whom I suffer and celebrate, was great. It’s a special recognition.”

Asked on whether his fine club form will translate into a starter’s spot for the national team, he argued that of course club form “can play a fundamental role” but it does not guarantee he will start as the 25 year old believes Portugal have a lot of strength in depth.

Finally he commented that “it would be a dream” to lift the Euros trophy with the national team and that his side will “give everything” to try and make it a reality.





