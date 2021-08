Associated Press

Luis Scola expected to be in the game competing until the buzzer sounded, because that's how he always played. Instead, his coach took him out in the final minute, triggering a standing ovation and an emotional farewell to one of the greats of the game. Scola's apparent final performance for Argentina came hours after Pau and Marc Gasol played together for the last time for Spain, leaving holes to fill for countries who became champions through their brilliance.