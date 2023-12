Burton Albion have sacked manager Dino Maamria after the Brewers lost for the fifth time in a six-game winless run in League One.

Saturday's 2-1 loss against high-flying Stevenage was their fourth straight league defeat.

It leaves them just two places and four points above the relegation zone after 20 matches.

The defeat ended a week in which Burton beat Wrexham to advance to the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

More to follow.