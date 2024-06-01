Dinkel resigns as Southeastern coach

Jun. 1—Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel has announced his resignation, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by NAIA Ball on Friday.

Dinkel, who has coached collegiately for 18 years, led the Fire to six straight NAIA World Series appearances and two national titles (2018, 2022). In 2018, Dinkel helped lead Southeastern to a program-best 59-win season and an undefeated sweep through the Series.

Dinkel also led Sterling College to two Series appearances in 2013 and 2016 during a five-year stint as skipper from 2012-16.

Dinkel has an overall record of 640-137 in 13 years as a head coach.