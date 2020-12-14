Ding: all fans should be tested before returning to snooker halls

Ding wants all fans attending January's Masters to prove they are Covid negative after losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Scottish Open quarter-finals

Ding Junhui is calling on snooker bosses to make coronavirus tests compulsory for all fans attending January’s Masters at Alexander Palace, writes Will Jennings.

Sheffield-based Ding, the world No.10, will be one of 16 players taking part in the event which plans to welcome back 1,000 fans per session to the London venue.

Ding has already expressed concerns about the prospect of fans returning to snooker halls after England’s new tiered system was announced at the end of last month.

And the 14-time ranking event winner, who is due to face six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in his first match at the tournament, wants all supporters to prove they are Covid negative before entering the venue.

Asked if he would play in the Triple Crown event in front of fans, the 33-year-old said: “I’m not sure. I’ll see what happens and I don’t know yet.

Great news! 🙌



Snooker will welcome back spectators at the Masters in January.



Read all about it: https://t.co/2RQtSqphbU#bbcsnooker pic.twitter.com/mQXBwiC7dC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2020

“Everybody [could] take a test one day before the 1,000 people, then they come through to the venue with a document to show people they are not positive. That is more fair to players.

“We love fans coming to watch, but we don’t want to put ourselves in dangers. There’s only 16 players and if anybody catches it, we’re not going to die, but the virus is not good for the body.

“After 10 or 15 years, I don’t know what happens. In 2003 we had a very bad virus that was similar, SARS, and we know what happened 17 years past and people are living now and it’s not good for the body. I don’t want to be like that.

“Maybe I will play for the next ten years but if because this time I catch the virus, I couldn’t play that longer it’s very disappointing.

Story continues

“The most important thing is that I don’t want to catch the virus.

“We can’t decide anything – World Snooker Tour have got the plan and decide. We don’t have any power to do that, so I’m just suggesting not to let fans in because London is heading towards a Level 3 lockdown now. It’s not looking good.”

Back on the table, Ding’s Scottish Open chances were ended as he blew a string of chances to go down to a 5-4 defeat against long-term rival O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

The Chinese exhibited his characteristic cue ball control to strike breaks of 135 and 114 but visits of 69, 60 and 50 from the Rocket hauled him into the semi-finals.

Frame & match, Ronnie O'Sullivan 🚀



The Rocket defeats Ding Junhui to reach the https://t.co/0mCRoqdsmX Scottish Open semi-finals and complete our final 4️⃣.



Li Hang awaits! #HomeNations pic.twitter.com/8WfJgbTUgM — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 11, 2020

Ding is yet to lift a ranking event trophy since last season’s UK Championship and admits progress is slow as he bids to rediscover his most fluent form on the baize.

The three-time UK champion added: “I’m very consistent, but I want to get forward steps.

“I’m trying hard, and sometimes it’s just not good enough on the day.

“[Progress] is not that quick, but I’m getting better. I’m not sure about [winning trophies] season – [I will have to] play very well.”

Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport app, and stream on discovery+