Dinesen homers twice in Glacier's 13-4 loss to Idaho

Jun. 15—KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders had their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday, after the Idaho Falls Chukars jumped out to an early lead at Glacier Bank Park and never looked back.

Starter Kaleb Sophy was chased after 2 1-3 innings, after allowing seven earned runs. The Chukars took advantage of Sophy's five walks and used big innings in the second and third, including a three-run home run in the second by Brandon Bohning, his fifth of the season.

The Range Riders took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, when a 6-4-3 double play scored a run and the next batter, Mason Dinesen hit a solo home run over the right-center field wall, his first of the night.

"Before the game, I was working on my opposite field approach and sometimes within the game it just goes your way," Dinesen said.

Dinesen homered again in the bottom of the fifth inning, his team leading eighth home run to trim the deficit to 7-4. The Chukars didn't score for five innings, due largely in part to Trevor Baker's work out of the bullpen.

"It is super important to come in and keep your team in the game," Baker said. "You have to come in and attack, fill up the zone and if you just throw strikes, good things happen."

Baker didn't allow a run over five innings, struck out six and didn't walk a single batter. His effort kept the team within striking distance before the Chukars scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the game well out of reach.

The Range Riders (14-9) will look to win the rubber match tomorrow against the Chukars (7-16), before a six-game series begins against Great Falls.

IDAHO 034 000 006 — 13 10 1

GLACIER 200 110 000 — 4 13 0

Tyler Naumann (5), Steven Ordorica (8), D. Crowley (9) and Ryan McCarthy. Kaleb Sophy (3), Trevor Baker (8), Jack Lynch (9) and Freddy Guilamo.

IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS — Zaid Walker 1-5, Jacob Jablonski1-5, Kevin Johnson1-4, Trevor Rogers 2-4, Brett Barrera 0-2, Tyler Wyatt 1-4, Chase Hanson 2-5, Ryan McCarthy 1-4, Brandon Bohning 1-3.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 2-5, Ajay Sczepkowski 1-5, Chad Castillo 2-5, Mason Dinesen 2-4, Ben Fitzgerald 2-5, John Daly 0-3, Gavin Tonkel 0-4, Freddy Guilamo 2-4, JD McLaughlin 2-4.

2B — Johnson, Wyatt, McCarthy. HR — Bohning (4), Dinesen 2, (8). RBIs — Walker, Jablonski, Johnson, Rogers, Wyatt, Hanson 2, McCarthy 2, Bohning 3. Atwood, Dinesen 2.