Dine in style from renowned chefs aboard East River barge
Five world-famous chefs are going to open pop-up eateries aboard a barge in the East River.
Five world-famous chefs are going to open pop-up eateries aboard a barge in the East River.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
A TikToker who was traveling from Connecticut to Los Angeles may have thought she was headed toward the ultimate meet-cute, but instead, she was left in hysterics.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
A throwback like no other.
Golfer Nelly Korda's gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday has turned a special sporting 2021 for her talented family into a glittering year.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club. But there was no fairytale finish for India's world number 200 Aditi Ashok, who was second after the third round but ended a heart-breaking fourth having raised her country's medal hopes.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction: