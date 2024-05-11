DiNardo scores twice in NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament opener, Olmstead sisters advance with Loyola

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Corning grads advanced in the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament.

(Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Athletics)

Corning’s Jenna DiNardo, Logan Olmstead, and Riley Olmstead all will play in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament. DiNardo scored 2 goals for Virginia, in a 21-6 win over LIU. The dominant victory sets a new Cavaliers’ program record for goals scored in an NCAA Tournament game. With the win, Virginia will take on Florida this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Fellow Hawks grads, Riley and Logan Olmstead will also keep dancing with Loyola. The Greyhounds defeated Duke 16-11 in their opener. Logan picked up a ground ball in the back-and-forth victory. The Olmstead’s and Loyola will take on #8 Penn in round 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In other tournament games, 2 more locals saw their historic seasons come to an end. Corning’s Maddy Gill and Niagara dropped their opening round game to Stony Brook 19-7. Gill recorded an assist for the Purple Eagles, capping off the program’s best season. The standout sophomore served as one of the top scorers for Niagara, who won their 1st MAAC Championship, and earned their 1st NCAA Tournament appearance. Stony Brook will battle Syracuse on Sunday at 2 p.m. in round 2.

Horseheads grad Avery Snyder wrapped up a stellar career with Coastal Carolina, following the team’s 1st NCAA Tournament appearance. Snyder picked up an assist for the Chanticleers in the round 1 matchup, as they were overwhelmed by Notre Dame 24-6. Over 4 seasons, the Horseheads grad was a top scorer, earning a selection to the 2021 All-SoCon Freshman team, and helping the Chants to their 1st ASUN title.

On the men’s side, there was only 1 game of note for the Twin Tiers. RIT defeated Hope College 23-9 in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament. Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler is in his senior season with the Tigers, but did not play in the win. RIT takes on Babson in round 3, on Saturday at 3 p.m.

