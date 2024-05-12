DiNardo scores in NCAA Tournament loss, Olmstead sisters fall in second round with Loyola

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grads Jenna DiNardo, Riley Olmstead, and Logan Olmstead all saw their NCAA Tournament runs end in D-I women’s lacrosse.

(Photo Courtesy: Virginia Cavaliers Athletics)

Sunday marked the end of the road for Virginia and Loyola women’s lacrosse, in the NCAA Tournament. With the 2nd round losses, Corning grads Jenna DiNardo, Riley Olmstead, and Logan Olmstead wrapped up their seasons. DiNardo scored 1 goal and 1 assist, in the Cavaliers’ 13-8 loss to Florida. The setback closes out a phenomenal first season for DiNardo, who made the ACC All-Freshman team.

(Photo Courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com) Logan (#21) and Riley (#12) Olmstead wrap up a banner graduate season, with Loyola women’s lacrosse.

For the Olmstead sisters, the Greyhounds’ 12-9 loss to Penn marks the potential end of their college careers. The pair of grad students combined for 2 ground balls and a caused turnover on defense, in their final game of the season. Since 2020, the Olmstead sisters helped Loyola to back-to-back regular season Patriot League titles, and 3 straight tournament crowns. Riley recorded a career 38 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers, while Logan accounted for 39 ground balls and 40 caused turnovers.

Syracuse continued their tournament run, with a 15-10 victory over Stony Brook. Corning’s Ashlee Volpe is on the Orange’s roster, but lost her freshman season due to an early injury.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.