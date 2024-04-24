Dinardo scores hat trick in ACC Tournament win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WETM) – Corning’s Jenn Dinardo helped Virginia secure a big win Wednesday.

(PHOTO: UVA Athletics)

Dinardo scored a hat trick with three goals and added two assists in Virginia’s 13-12 win over North Carolina in the ACC Quarterfinals in Charlotte. With the win, Virginia (14-3) advances to play top seed Syracuse (13-4) Friday at 5 pm. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Jenna has now racked up an impressive 35 goals and 10 assists this season. On Tuesday, Dinardo was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team for her outstanding first year with the Cavaliers.

Virginia is now on a five-game win streak and looks to avenge a loss to Syracuse last month. The Orange bested Virginia 15-14 in Charlottesville on March 23. Emma Tyrell scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for the Orange while Dinardo scored one goal in that contest.

