Dinardo named to All-ACC Freshman Team in lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School grad Jenna Dinardo earned a special honor on Tuesday.

Dinardo, a first-year attacker for the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse team, was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team. Jenna has hit the ground running in her first year for the Cavaliers helping the team to a top-ten ranking in Division I.

Dinardo has scored 33 goals to go along with eight assists on the year. Her best game of the season was on March 20 in a five-goal game and win against James Madison. Jenna joins two other teammates on the All-ACC Freshman list making it the most in school history.

Next up for Dinardo and #7 Virginia (13-3) is the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Wednesday at 2 pm vs. #15 North Carolina (10-5). The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

