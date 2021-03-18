Is Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham on TV tonight? How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Dylan Terry
·2 min read
Alli will be hoping to start this evening (Getty Images)

Alli will be hoping to start this evening

(Getty Images)

Tottenham will be looking to put the disappointment of the North London derby behind them as they prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

Taking a 2-0 lead to Croatia, Jose Mourinho will be hoping that is enough to take them through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Harry Kane looked shattered against Arsenal and Son Heung-min is almost certainly not fit having departed the Emirates prematurely with a thigh problem.

Read more:

Spurs could well have to rely on the likes of Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius to see them through this one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the last-16 second leg in the Europa League.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5.55pm on Thursday, 18 March at the Stadion Maksimir in Croatia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will have to sit this one out having picked up three yellow cards, while Joe Rodon is not eligible.

Erik Lamela is available despite having been sent off against Arsenal as his ban does not include European competition.

Son Heung-Min is set to miss the match after going off at the weekend with a thigh problem, while Giovani Lo Celso is also set to miss out.

Harry Kane could be rested having played twice in four days.

Although no fresh injury concerns having been reported by Dinamo Zagreb, they will be without manager Zoran Mamiz after it was confirmed he will face a prison sentence for fraud.

Confirmed line-ups

DIN - Livakovic, Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Leovac, Majer, Jakic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Petkovic, Orsic

TOT - Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas, Vinicius

Odds

Dinamo - 11/4

Draw - 12/5

Tottenham - 1/1

Prediction

Despite injury concerns to key players such as Son, Spurs should still have enough to come through the tie, albeit maybe with a few scares. Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Tottenham.

