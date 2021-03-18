Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Europa League fixture tonight

Jose Mourinho (Getty)

Tottenham can put a disappointing north London derby behind them tonight with victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The Europa League tie is in Spurs’ hands after they won 2-0 at home, thanks to two goals by captain Harry Kane, but they will still need to finish the job in Croatia in order to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho may look to rotate some of his players tonight amid what is a busy schedule, but he has promised Harry Kane will play once more as Spurs aim to close out the tie and they will be taking no chances. The Europa League looks like being one of Spurs’ best options not only for silverware – although they are also in the Carabao Cup final – but for qualifying to next season’s Champions League, with the defeat at Arsenal leaving them off the pace in the league table to reach the top four.

Follow all the action from the game in Zagreb below.