Dina Asher-Smith's heroics mask worst World Championships medal haul for 14 years

For all the gloss of Dina Asher-Smith’s incredible triumphs over the course of her glorious week here, there is no hiding from the fact that Britain head for home with their worst World Championships medal haul for 14 years.

A series of near-misses on the final day of competition meant they won just five medals in Qatar – two gold and three silver – to leave them well down on the seven-to-nine medal target imposed by UK Sport.

Fittingly, the final event of the programme also saw Britain’s 4x400 metres men fail to even pass the baton round, as the competition ended in calamity for a team who had come in with such high hopes. It is a concerning position to be in nine months out from the Tokyo Olympics and one that places British Athletics performance director Neil Black’s position in jeopardy.

“There’s a lot to feel really, really good and really, really positive about,” Black said. “But the reality is the medal tally is not that which we would have wanted and expected.

“It could be better, it should be better. We’ll obviously be talking with UK Sport and working together, reviewing, planning, what have we learnt, what are we going to do about it, and how do we ­convert the ‘nearlies’ into medals?”

The final tally could have been so different, with Callum Hawkins and the British women’s 4x400m relay team falling agonisingly short of the podium in fourth place on the last day of action, while Jake Wightman finished fifth in the 1500m.

In fact, for some time the British 4x400m women thought they had won bronze. In farcical scenes ­almost an hour after Zoey Clark, Jodie Williams, Emily Diamond and Laviai Nielsen had crossed the line in fourth place, the British quartet were upgraded a position when they succeeded in having Jamaica thrown out of the contest.

That decision came after Britain appealed the initial result, claiming one of the Jamaican runners had lined up in the wrong position at one of the changeovers. However, the disqualification was short-lived when Jamaica counter-appealed and were reinstated to bronze some 90 minutes after the race.

Victory for the United States provided Allyson Felix with a record 13th world medal, despite only ­running in the heats, while Poland took silver.

Rabah Yousif (right) and Toby Harries drop the baton during their changeover in the 4x400 metres relay final Credit: PA

“We ran our socks off, every single one of us,” Diamond said. “We wanted that medal so, so badly. That’s the fastest we’ve run in years, it surpasses the Olympics, and I think we can be proud of ourselves.”

Despite missing out on a medal, Britain’s 4x400m women had more success than their male counterparts. Having only snuck into the final after another team was disqualified, the men got no further than second-leg runner Toby Harries who, on his senior international debut, failed to pass the baton to Rabah Yousif and was left flat on his back. The British team had been battling it out for last place when the blunder occurred, with the US going on to take gold.

Britain’s triple-pronged attack at a 1500m medal also fell short, with Wightman coming closest to the podium with a fifth-place finish, ­despite running a Scottish record.

Timothy Cheruiyot proved a class apart to claim gold for Kenya. Josh Kerr ran a personal best to finish sixth, with Neil Gourley 11th.

“To be within striking distance of that medal meant I was running to my limit,” Wightman said. “I really couldn’t do anything else.”

Fellow Scot Hawkins had experienced heartache yet again in the early hours of the morning by matching his fourth-place marathon finish from the London World Championships two years ago.

Hawkins seemed to time his attack to perfection, reeling in the leaders with around one mile to go, only to be run out of the medals in a sprint finish as Lelisa Desisa took gold for Ethiopia.