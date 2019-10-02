Dina Asher-Smith's golden night in Doha illustrates nothing is beyond her with glory at Tokyo Olympics next in her sights

Dina Asher-Smith put on a great display of sprinting on her way to claiming 200m gold in Doha - AFP

Under the glaring night lights that brightened this patch of desert scrub, Dina Asher-Smith did not so much win a race as blaze a trail. In a shade under 22 seconds, she produced a moment that had eluded every one of the country’s female sprinters before her, grasping the global gold medal that elevated her from the alpha female of British athletics to the cusp of sporting greatness. To cement her place in the firmament, she needs to convert her feats in Qatar into an Olympic title in Tokyo next summer, but such is the steepness of her trajectory at 23 years old, she should regard her career in this sport as one without limits.

For the next 10 months, Asher-Smith will be a ferociously-guarded property. Nothing will be allowed to disturb the equilibrium of a young woman with history on her mind. In Doha, she has withdrawn between races into a cocoon, speaking minimally to the media and distracting herself with Great British Bake-Off. After her hat-trick of European golds in Berlin last summer, she felt far freer to branch out, gracing the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week while enjoying the prominence of being named on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30’ list, alongside Petra Kvitova and Antoine Griezmann.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Such accolades were dwarfed by the magnitude of the prize she seized on Wednesday night. She has travelled further than anyone believed possible when she spent much of 2017 stricken by a foot injury, turning continental golds into world glory without skipping a beat. Her new-found tunnel vision is reaping lavish reward. With less than a year until the Tokyo Games, a short window for an athlete with her meticulous attention to detail, she is certain to screen out any indulgent distractions.

Story continues

Nobody should downplay the significance of Asher-Smith’s accomplishment here. There are comets that come around more regularly than British medals in the women’s sprints. But Asher-Smith’s ascent has been so giddying that in this 200 metres final, she effectively became a banker for gold, eclipsing her closest rivals by daylight and turning her race into a competition against the clock. In Berlin, her feats were framed by historical precedent, with her triumph over 100m a repeat of Dorothy Hyman’s success in Belgrade 56 years earlier. This time, she stands alone.

By her own admission, Asher-Smith is not a “statto”. She is an arts graduate from King’s College London and pays little heed to the blizzard of remarkable numbers that she produces with every championship appearance. If she is looking for inspiration towards Tokyo, though, she could do worse than reflect that her winning time of 21.88, a British record, would have been fast enough for gold at four of the past six Games. Much has been made of the absences of Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the stand-out 200m performer in 2019, and of the fearsome Jamaican duo of Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, but Asher-Smith is improving at a rate to suggest that she might yet have their number, too.

Asher-Smith now has next year's Tokyo Olympics to focus on - can she go and get gold in the biggest games of them all? Credit: Reuters

All who know Asher-Smith, from her closest friends to her earliest coaches, attest that she is essentially the same unassuming soul who first tried out at cross-country at school and loathed every second of it. It is telling that in a sport not averse to its share of backbiting and simmering rivalries, no one seems to have a bad word to say about her. Fraser-Pryce, her conqueror over 100 metres, promptly heralded her as a fine ambassador for British sport. If you look closely at how she interacts with her contemporaries on track, you can see why. In the moments after both her 200 metres heat and semi-final in Doha, she was the first to offer aid to athletes who pulled up with injuries.

Life will change, of course. Access to her will grow more complicated with the increased demands that are made of her precious time. There is the everpresent pressure, too, to let her priorities as an athlete override the trappings of celebrity. With Asher-Smith, one senses that this balancing act will not be a problem. No sooner had she made sure of gold last night than her gaze was switching to Tokyo, which she described as “the big one”. It sounds as if she has her path to pre-eminence already mapped out.