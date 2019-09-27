Dina Asher-Smith: These World Championships are the ultimate test - I cannot wait

The sprinter was inspired by the world-title winning performance of Christine Ohuruogu in 2013 - AFP

I love championships. I love the spectacle, the drama, the adrenalin rush, that high-intensity nature of competing in an electric stadium. It is the pinnacle of our sport and when you see someone’s true character, their mental strength, bravery and determination.

It is an opportunity for athletes to show the world our talents and the culmination of our hard work. Going into these championships I have run the fastest times I have ever run outside a major event, and I am genuinely excited to see what I can do.

That this will be my fourth World Championships, at the age of 23, is great. I was 17 when I got my first senior vest at the World Championships in Moscow. In diving, or gymnastics, you can become a senior international at a young age. But to go from youth to senior international in two years in track and field was a bit of a whirlwind, and not too common.

I had only just slipped into the GB youth team two years before this for the European Youth Olympics, and suddenly I was on a plane to one of the biggest competitions in our sport, eclipsed only by the Olympics. Standing in the call room and preparing to compete against women I had been watching – idolising – since Beijing 2008 was surreal. Thankfully, I have never been one to get overwhelmed. I was a relaxed person at 17, and I am even more so now.

Funnily enough, I was chatting to one of my friends about my favourite track-and-field moments last week, and then found myself rewatching Christine Ohuruogu winning 400 metres gold at the World Championships in 2013. I was in Moscow at the time, in the team hotel, going absolutely crazy. The way she reeled in Amantle Montsho on the home straight, it has got to be one of the most exciting and inspiring pieces of running I have seen.

Chrissy O is an athlete who knew how to perform at championships. She won that race by the smallest of margins – the tension was unreal – with the GB team watching it through our fingers. We were so, so proud of our captain.

It is those gripping moments in the sport that make me a fan as much as a competitor. When it comes to must-watch athletics sporting moments, you can not miss the battle for the men’s long jump world title in Osaka 2007 – Irving Saladino versus Italy’s Andrew Howe. I was very young, but I remember watching it on TV and thinking, “Oh my – is this really happening.” The competition had you on the edge of your seat.

Saladino led at halfway, but Howe produced a big final jump and thought he had won, only for Saladino to go further and win it with his final jump. It epitomises why field events have a tension that some track events just can not have – that round on round, direct head to head. It was the craziest competition. Field events definitely deserve more love.

Of course, I can not not mention Usain Bolt. He had so many incredible performances over the years. But for me the 2015 World Championships stand out. When the pressure was on – a pressure I do not think many other athletes will ever come close to experiencing – he delivered. It was fantastic to watch.

So, what am I going to be most excited for at this year’s worlds? I love watching Laura Muir. As a sprinter, my attention span is usually tested with anything over a lap long. But the way that Laura runs is so determined and so brave; she has really made me excited about the middle-distance events. She is one of the athletes where you can actually see her personality play out on the track – hard work, guts and total commitment – hers is always an exciting race.

Internationally, for me, it is all about the hurdles – men and women’s, long and short. If I was not a sprinter I would want to be a short hurdler, but I am way too clumsy to even try! (I do actually mention this to my coach every couple of weeks, but the answer is always a firm no). It is so exciting, the idea that you are running towards obstacles as fast as you can.

The female sprint hurdles have some great personalities – some of my favourite athletes on the circuit are in that event. I find so many of them so warm, friendly and supportive – always laughing and joking, dancing and singing, and they are celebratory of great performances. Plus the field is stacked full of talent. Keni Harrison, the world record-holder, lines up against current world leader Danielle Williams, of Jamaica, who has just won the Diamond League title. Right now we are seeing some of the most technically proficient hurdlers of all time, making for some fantastically fast races.

Then there is the 400m hurdles and the reigning Olympic champion, Dalilah Muhammad. She broke the world record two months ago, running 52.20. Just to summarise that for people who are not familiar with track times, that is really, really fast. If I ran a 52.20 over a flat 400m I would be very happy. And yet she does it with ten hurdles in the way. She is phenomenal and I am really excited to see her race.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m hurdles, we could potentially see a world record. In the Diamond League final, you had two of the fastest runs of all time with Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin both going sub-47 seconds. A duel between them and the addition of Abderrahman Samba, who will be competing in front of a home crowd in Doha, will make a phenomenal race.

Obviously I am a little bit biased, but the women’s sprints are going to be great to watch, too. No, seriously, they are. I do not think there are any other events that have the titles of Olympic champion, world champion, reigning world No 1, Commonwealth Games champion, European champion and last year’s world No 1, spread across eight different current athletes over the 100 and 200m.

Any one of those women could win. It is a proper tussle between some of the biggest names in women’s sprinting right now. Championships are renowned for being unpredictable and I am sure Doha will be no different. I can not wait for it to get started.