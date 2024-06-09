Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m gold at European Championships – just weeks before Paris Olympics

Asher Smith will expect to go even faster at the Paris Olympics this summer - Getty Images/Sam Barnes

After five years, Dina Asher-Smith is back on top of a medal rostrum at a major international championships. And although the Olympic Games might be the main objective this season, a fifth European Championship gold – the 18th major medal over an 11-year span – sends a message that will be noted across the Atlantic.

Asher-Smith won the 100m in 10.99sec after setting a European-leading 10.96sec in the semi-finals. While still significantly behind the best sprinters outside the continent, she will expect to go faster again in Paris, where she also intends to compete in the 200m distance at which she won the 2019 World Championship

Amy Hunt, who graduated last year from Cambridge University after combining her athletics with a degree in English literature, was delighted to join Asher-Smith in the final and finished seventh.

Aside from swelling that already huge medal count, victory will also provide Asher-Smith with a timely confidence boost following some significant lows at major championships over recent years.

Now 28, Asher-Smith ran an impressive 10.85sec at the London Diamond League in July, only to feel unexplained sensations in her legs in finishing respectively 8th and 7th in the 100m and 200m World Championships last summer.

She had suffered a hamstring injury at the 2022 European Championship – a year in which she did run 10.83 sec to finish fourth in the 100m world championship – following heartbreak at the 2021 Olympics when a hamstring tear ruined her medal hopes.

The winning return follows a major upheaval off the track over the past year. Asher-Smith took what was the hugely difficult and emotional decision last October to change her coaching set-up and part company with John Blackie, who had guided her since the age of eight at the Blackheath and Bromley club.

She also opted to uproot her entire life to Austin in Texas, where she is now coached by the American Edrick “Flo” Floréal. The new training group includes the world indoor 60m champion, Julien Alfred, and the Irish 400m runner Rhasidat Adeleke, who finished fourth in the World Championships in Budapest and has already won a gold medal here in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Asher-Smith, who is among the sprinters who will be featured in the forthcoming Chasing Glory Netflix documentary, appears also to be flourishing off the track in the US, having greatly appreciated a winter training in the sun interspersed with her new pottery hobby.

Great Britain will be hoping for a sprint double in Rome this year, with Daryll Neita, who has also been in excellent form this season, starting out in the 200m on Monday.

Bell takes silver in 1,500m

Britain also had three runners in the women’s 1500m final on Sunday night. Georgia Bell, who returned to serious athletics only last year after being inspired by her local Parkrun, ran brilliantly in her first major outdoor championships to take silver. The 30-year-old, who works full-time in artificial intelligence, had led with team-mate Jemma Reekie for much of the race.

Bell only returned to running because of Parkrun - AFP/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

The relatively slow pace seemed to be suiting the speed of 800m specialist Reekie. She made her move with 400m to go, only to fade in the final 200m and be passed both by Bell and the Irish winner Ciara Mageean in finishing fifth. Katie Snowden was never in serious medal contention and finished ninth.

Great Britain’s first gold medal of these championships was earlier won by the women’s half marathon team of Calli Hauger-Thackery, Abbie Donnelly, Clara Evans and Lauren McNeil. Hauger-Thackery took an excellent individual bronze while Donnelly and Evans also finished in the top 10. “It shows a lot where British women’s running is at the moment,” said Hauger-Thackery, who has been training at the high altitude Swiss town of St Moritz.

That was then followed up in the 3000m steeplechase when Lizzie Bird repeated her excellent bronze medal run at the championships in Munich two years ago with another podium finish.

“My two goals coming into this were to get a medal and get the Olympic standard…so job done,” said Bird.

There was also a hugely impressive 400m qualification by Charlie Dobson, who looked to have plenty still in reserve even after winning his heat in a rapid 44.65sec, ahead of the final on Monday.

“I don’t think you can ever call a 400m easy but it obviously wasn’t the hardest 400 I can run,” said Dobson. “I executed my race plan as I wanted, to get to 3-350m, see where I am at and if I need to push a bit harder I’ve got the reserve to do that and I did. We got through comfortably and that was the ultimate aim.

“It was nice, a decent track and it was about getting back into the rhythm of racing to be honest.”

