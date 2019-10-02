Golden Girl, Dina Asher-Smith celebrates her brilliant win in the 200m - Getty Images Europe

For the first time in history, Britain has a female sprinter who can call themselves the best in the world. Dina Asher-Smith has the gold medal to prove it.

Where last Sunday she followed in footsteps few British women had ever taken when winning 100m silver, here she forged her own path in going one better. By breaking her own national record to win world 200m gold in 21.88 seconds, Asher-Smith made history as the first British woman ever to win a global sprint title.

Yet what she achieved in Doha stretches far beyond that one statistic, no matter how momentous it may be. This goes bigger.

Asher-Smith has been the sprint queen of Britain for quite some time. Last year, she became the undisputed sprint queen of Europe. After Wednesday night’s exploits, how can anyone else have a better claim to the title sprint queen of the world?

Asher-Smith, alone, made both women’s 100m and 200m podiums here in Doha. And while there were various reasons for the absence of many of her rivals, they should be treated as no more than that - circumstantial factors that bear no relevance to the outcome. Her winning time would have been good enough for gold in 13 of the 17 editions of the World Championships. So much for anyone who claims this was a soft gold medal.

There was just no stopping Dina Asher-Smith on her way to 200m gold Credit: Getty Images

After crossing the finish line there was first disbelief. Then came pure elation. And finally, when she was reunited with her mother Julie, who travels the world watching her daughter race, came the tears.

Ultimately, the only words that matter are this: Asher-Smith, world champion.

“This means so much,” said Asher-Smith who is a Telegraph Women’s Sport columnist. “I woke up today thinking: ‘this is it’. This is the moment to do all the work for. Suddenly the tiredness disappeared.

“Everyone said ‘you are the favourite’, but you still have to go and do it and you have to perform. I was focused on that.

“I have dreamt of this and now it’s real. I am getting all emotional, this means a lot, I am really happy.”

Having routinely challenged herself against the best in world this year, it was no surprise to see Asher-Smith obliterate her rivals on Wednesday night. Because, truth be told, if the headline act had looked either side of her at any point during the 200m final she would have seen a cast of understudies.

Asher-Smith holds high the Union Jack during her well-deserved victory lap Credit: Getty Images

The absentee list was long. A scheduling clash meant Shaunae Miller-Uibo, unbeaten in two years over 200m, was unable to contest the event; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Marie-Josee Ta Lou, world gold and bronze 100m medallists last weekend, decided against putting their bodies through a second discipline; double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson both withdrew injured; and Blessing Okagbare was disqualified in the heats.

As Asher-Smith’s team-mate Adam Gemili put it before the race: “It’s not about if she’s going to win it, it’s about how fast she can go.”

In such circumstances, she could easily have cruised to gold with minimal exertion. Instead she went faster than she had ever gone before. The margin of victory was wide, with surprise silver medallist Brittany Brown, of the United States, clocking 22.22sec, and Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji running 22.51sec for bronze. They were effectively competing in a different race from the superstar out front.

“Obviously you want to run in front of a stacked field,” said Asher-Smith, of her missing rivals. “At the same time, a World Championship title is a World Championship title. And 21.88 is still a good time in the final.” This was not about those not there. This was Asher-Smith’s day - the day she put British women’s sprinting on the global map. A trailblazer.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the shot put Credit: Getty Images

If Katarina Johnson-Thompson has her way, she will follow Asher-Smith to gold after an extraordinary opening-day performance meant she gained an overnight lead in the heptathlon above reigning Olympic, world and European champion Nafi Thiam.

Johnson-Thompson set huge personal bests in the 100m hurdles, where she clocked 13.09 seconds, and shot put, which she launched 13.86m, as well as a championship record 1.95m high jump and season’s best 23.08sec 200m. That gave her an overnight points tally of 4,138 - a lead of 96 over Thiam, with the rest of the field trailing some way back in their wake.

Asked if she believes she can win gold, she replied: “Why not? It’s something that I’m aiming to do, something that I’m in shape to do and I’m in a very good position to do it. I’ve worked very hard on my day two so we’ll see what happens.”

Victory shot

It was a case of catch me if you can for Dina Asher-Smith on a memorable night in Doha.

Asher-Smith crosses the line Credit: Reuters

Asher-Smith leaves her rivals trailing in Doha Credit: AP

The full results...

Forgive me for concentrating completely on Dina - she did make history after all - here are the full results of the race.

In second was American Brittany Brown and another European Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland took the bronze.

The full results Credit: IAAF

To anyone who says Dina was up against a weak field...

Dina Asher-Smith's 200m winning time of 21.88 seconds would have been good enough for gold at 13 of the 17 World Championships.

What next?

For sprint legend and BBC pundit Michael Johnson there is no doubt that Dina can go faster in both 100m and 200m.

Dina already has an eye on Olympic gold in Tokyo next year.

"I will use this as motivation for the big one next year."

Thanks Mum...

A tearful Dina shares a special moment with her Mum.

Dina with her mother after winning gold Credit: BBC

The champion speaks with a tear in the eye

The normally chatty Dina is understandably very emotional and almost lost for words.

"I don't know what to say - it's not sunk in. Between now and London we knew I could do it but there is a difference between knowing it and then doing it. "I woke up today thinking this is the moment you did all your work for and the tiredness disappeared "I dreamed of this and now it's real! "

History is made

Dina celebrates becoming the first British woman to win a global sprinting gold.

Golden girl Credit: Getty Images

Perfection

None of Dina Asher-Smith’s big 200m rivals showed up, which meant gold was a near-certainty.



So what did she do? Break her own British record to win the world title in 21.88sec. Can’t do more than that. History made.



— Ben Bloom (@benbloomsport) October 2, 2019

Poetry in motion

Having exploded out of the blocks it never looked like being anything other than gold for Asher-Smith.

Dina powers away from the pack Credit: BBC

Masterclass from the Queen of British sport!

She ran a superb race, a brilliant bend was followed up with strength and fine form in the straight.

Two PBs in two finals - a silver and a gold - simply brilliant!

Dina wins the gold Credit: BBC

GOLD FOR DINA!

Never. In. Doubt.

Dina has done it!

Another national record - 21.88 seconds.

Ready for starter's orders

Dina is the last to reach her blocks...

Moments away...

Huge cheer from a still relatively empty stadium for Dina.

Tension, tension, tension

They are all out on the track now - this is Dina's race and her big chance.

They are coming out onto the track now

Thankfully there's no delaying light show tonight - so it's a case of get to the starting blocks and off they go...

Portrait of speed

Dina in action - she and her many fans will be hoping for a similar lead in five minutes time Credit: Reuters

Five minutes to go...

Who are the ones to watch other than Dina?

According to 200m legend and BBC pundit Michael Johnson Asher-Smith's main rivals for that gold will be the USA trio of Anglerne Annelus, Brittany Brown and Dezera Bryant BUT adds "they will have to run PBs to beat Dina"...

Dina is ready and waiting

Asher-Smith is in the 'waiting room, ready to come out onto the track.

Dina Asher-Smith waiting Credit: BBC

"Run as fast as you can, no excuses"

Dina Asher-Smith on going for glory in Doha

"The schedule has been putting me through my paces for a long time. Once I decided to double up after London two years ago. We've been preparing for a very long time. "I have been up against everyone. No excuses, run as fast as you can and try get the result."

Who is Dina up against?

The start list for the 200m Credit: IAAF

From Silver to gold?

Read about how Asher-Smith became the first British women since 1983 to pick an individual sprinting medal here

Dina Asher-Smith with her silver medal Credit: PA

A smiling sprinter

Dina was understandably overjoyed with her silver in the 100m. How will she feel if she can go one better in 25 minutes?

WORLD 100m SILVER MEDALLIST ��in a new British Record of 10.83 to become the first woman to win a medal in the short sprints for GB in 36 years



My first individual global medal ��



Thank you so much for the incredible support - I’m going to carry that into the 200m today ♥️ xxx pic.twitter.com/NAgOLn9VTc







— Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) September 30, 2019

Everyone is backing Dina...

Even though the political class are completely drowning in Brexit Westminister still found time to wish Asher-Smith all the best for this evening's history bid.

"She's aiming to make history and I'm sure the whole house will wish her well."



Dina Asher-Smith's name has come up at PMQs!#bbcathletics#pmqs#blackhistorymonthpic.twitter.com/Iu3q3w6hgL



— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 2, 2019

Why Dina is the favourite?

Here's a very good, detailed piece by Ben Bloom on why Asher-Smith is the one everyone will be trying to beat in 30 minutes. Why British sprint sensation Dina Asher-Smith is so good at the 200m?

Dina Asher-Smith is the favourite Credit: Getty Images

Britain's golden girl goes for global gold

No British woman has ever won a world sprint title. Not only that but no British woman won individual world medals in two events. This evening Dina Asher-Smith is looking to achieve both those feats.

She's already created history in Doha, becoming the first British woman since Kathy Smallwood-Cook in 1983 to win a global sprinting medal. Her silver in the 100m, achieved with a national record of 10.83 seconds, two hundredths inside her personal best, underlined her reputation for rising to the most daunting challenges, and has set her up for going one better in the 200m.

The 23 year old is the favourite tonight, partly due to the fact that most of her main rivals will not be lining up against her - following last night's withdrawal of Elaine Thompson. The Jamaican pulled out of last night's semi-finals due to a problem with her Achilles, and that means there's no Shaunae Miller-Uibo, no Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, no Dafne Schippers, no Marie-Josee Ta Lou, no Blessing Okagbare and now no Thompson, for Asher-Smith to beat.

As our own Ben Bloom put it: "If you own a house, I reckon it's safe to stick it on Dina Asher-Smith winning gold."

Let's hope Ben's right...