Dina Asher-Smith exclusive: ‘I'm still upset about the Olympics - it is going to be really difficult for a while'

Dina Asher-Smith shows her disappointment after failing to qualify for the women's 100m final in Tokyo - SHUTTERSTOCK

In the bowels of the Stade Charlety in central Paris, Dina Asher-Smith wipes the tears from her eyes. It is not the first time she has cried in recent weeks and it certainly will not be the last.

As painful as it might be, this is part of a process she knows she must go through if she is to fully recover from the trauma of the Olympics.

Talked up as a possible – and in some eyes, probable – medallist over 100 and 200 metres, Asher-Smith had secretly been hiding a hamstring injury serious enough to put her on crutches just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Games. That something was amiss became apparent to the wider world the moment she began running in the Japanese capital, but it was only when she crashed out of the 100m semi-finals that she revealed the extent of her physical woes.

She promptly abandoned any attempt to try to add Olympic 200m gold to the world title she won in 2019, and a return to help the British 4x100m team to Olympic bronze proved scant consolation.

Three weeks have passed since she was unable to prove herself on athletics’ biggest stage, and the healing power of time has much work still to do.

“It is going to be really difficult for me for a while. I’m still upset,” she tells Telegraph Sport, pausing to compose herself as she speaks for the first time publicly about her Olympic pain.

“This is our lives, this is what we train all year round for. But at the end of the day, it’s entertainment, and that’s part of the ups and downs.

“It’s going to be raw for a bit. Part of the psychology is if you want to be able to push on to your best you’ve got to go through it now, which is why I allow myself to be upset sometimes. I am an emotional person – that’s me. You have to come to terms with it.

“That’s why I want to keep running and end on a more solid, happier note. Just end on a more positive note so you feed that energy into next year.

Story continues

“But I’m definitely letting myself feel the full rollercoaster of emotions. I think you have to. If you bottle it, you risk it popping up somewhere else down the line. Maybe next year you’d be standing on the startline at the World Championships getting upset because you didn’t deal with what happened in Tokyo.”

So Asher-Smith is carrying on. Instead of ending her season early and jetting off to lie on a beach somewhere and forget what she lost to a torn hamstring, she is throwing herself back in at the deep end.

Last weekend, she returned to competitive action when finishing third over 200m at the Eugene Diamond League. In this weekend’s Paris Diamond League, she replicated that result over 100m behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and her fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

Asher-Smith (left) competes against Elaine Thompson-Herah (centre) and Shericka Jackson (right) - AFP

That Asher-Smith’s time of 11.06sec was actually 0.01sec slower than she managed in the Olympic semi-final was, she said, not reflective of the improvements she has been able to make since her Japanese turmoil.

“It was okay. I didn’t start as well as I could have, but it’s been an interesting few months for me so I can’t really complain,” she said. “I came third in a really good field.

“I was hoping for a bit of a quicker time. I think I’ve got better than that in me, but I’ve got to run the race to get that and I didn’t do it perfectly.

“I don’t know if I can say I’m going to go out there and absolutely smash it, but I’m in a much better place physically [than in Tokyo]. I’ve just had more time to do more training and get some power back.”

Whether Asher-Smith’s best would be enough to make a global podium at the moment is another matter. Since the Tokyo Games, Thompson-Herah has come within touching distance of the world record by running 10.54sec last weekend – “that was honestly incredible” was Asher-Smith’s verdict – and Olympic silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce this week clocked 10.60sec for the third-fastest time in history.

Such is the astonishing level the Jamaican duo have operated at this year that Thompson-Herah’s 10.72sec victory in Fraser-Pryce’s absence in Paris felt, somewhat ludicrously, like something of a letdown, even though only four women in history have run faster.

“I know everybody is thinking I’m targeting the world record. It’s close, but whatever I’ve got for the season I’m super grateful and happy,” insisted Thompson-Herah. “I’m a double Olympic champion and running faster than ever in my life so if I end the season without a record I’m still super happy.”

The Jamaican is just content to enjoy life at the summit. For Asher-Smith, there are more depths to plunge before she can climb up to join her.