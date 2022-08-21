Dina Asher-Smith ends summer without single gold after relay disaster

Dina Asher-Smith walks with fellow team-mates Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Ashleigh Nelson after they dropped the baton in the relay final - REUTERS

Dina Asher-Smith ended an unprecedented summer of three major championships without a single gold medal after a night of mixed emotions for Britain’s 4x100 metres teams concluded the European Championships.

While Zharnel Hughes took his week’s tally to two golds and a silver courtesy of a dominant victory from the men, Asher-Smith did not even have the chance to bid for glory when the baton was dropped long before she was due to lead the team home on the anchor leg.

With Asha Philip failing to hand off to Imani-Lara Lansiquot at the first changeover, it meant Asher-Smith relinquished all three of her European titles, leaving Munich with only a 200m silver. She won 200m bronze at the World Championships, where her mid-race hamstring problem dashed the 4x100m team’s podium aspirations and forced her to miss the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s been an interesting year for me,” admitted Asher-Smith. “Emotionally, it’s been a lot, and emotion is a big bit of performance.

“But honestly, we’re so strong [as a relay team]. Behind the scenes this year, we’ve worked so hard, we’ve improved so much and nothing is ever ever going to change that. If that means our time comes in Paris [2024 Olympics] and Budapest [2023 World Championships] then so be it. We definitely know what we’re capable of.

“Some things that are very frustrating, they make us sharper, they make us focused, make us want it even more - and it will just push us into the next few years. But it’s sport, isn’t it? It’s also why everything’s entertaining in a strange way.”

The quartet said they were unsure what had gone wrong at the first changeover, with Philip dropping the baton as she attempted to hand over after an excellent opening leg, leaving Germany to claim gold. It meant a second successive missed podium for the British relay team after Asher-Smith’s injury scuppered their hopes while in medal contention at last month’s World Championships.

“I believe this team is really consistent, so I’m shocked by what happened out there,” said a visibly distraught Philip. “I can’t really get my head around it.”

Lansiquot added: “We’re a team, and no matter what happens we win as a team, we lose as a team. The same way we have to experience the highs, we have to experience the lows. Of course it hurts and it’s disappointing.”

There were no such issues for their male counterparts - Jeremiah Azu, Hughes, Jona Efoloko and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - who won their fourth consecutive European title in a hugely impressive championship record 37.67 seconds. It meant Britain ended with 20 medals, their joint-second highest European Championships haul, which put them second behind Germany in the overall standings.

Three of them came from Hughes, who only narrowly lost to Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs when claiming 100m silver, before winning 200m and 4x100m gold.

“To come here and walk away with three medals is an honour,” he said. “It shows that I’ve been putting in work and makes me excited for next season. My coach and I have already been discussing what we want to work on.

“But for now I want to enjoy the night with the guys and get some pizza. I’m done for the season so I’m going to enjoy myself.”

Of achieving relay success a year after CJ Ujah’s failed drugs test cost them Olympic silver, Hughes said: “Last summer is last summer. This is a new era and we’ve moved on.”

Mitchell-Blake paid tribute to the team’s consistency on the European stage. “It’s a formality now. We won in ‘14, ‘16, ‘18 and now ‘22. We’re serial champions.

“We don’t take it for granted but there’s a standard we expect, especially in Europe, and it’s nice to uphold that and get a championship record in the process. It’s a testament to where we’re at in Europe and we’re battling with the rest of the world as well.”