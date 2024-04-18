Dimitri Johnson is ready to embrace leadership role among Lobo linebackers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Only three players on defense started every game for the University of New Mexico last season. Dimitri Johnson is one of those players. As the Lobos continue spring football, the six foot three, 231-pound senior has taken a leadership role among Lobo linebackers.

“It’s something that kind of happened naturally,” said Johnson. “I am not a very vocal guy, I am more lead in my actions. I love leading in my actions because I feel like I don’t need to be a spoken-out guy as long as you look towards me and be confident in knowing I know what I’m doing.”

Johnson is third in tackles among Lobo returnees on defense. He has taken a classroom approach toward studying all of the nuances of the defense under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Johnson is excited about what could be in the fall.

“I definitely like the growth and the change a little bit,” said Johnson. “It makes me a true linebacker, unlike last year. I played more of an edge position, which was nothing wrong, it was more of something new, so I had to grow into it. Now that I’m a true linebacker, it opens the whole defense up. I feel like we’re able to run a lot more complicated and diverse defense compared to last year. I feel like we were a little one-dimensional on what we we’re doing. I feel like it will throw the offense off, no matter who we’re playing this year.”

The Lobos will hold their spring game Saturday at University Stadium at 1 pm.

