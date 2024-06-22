Dimarco major doubt for Italy against Croatia after injury

Federico Dimarco is likely to be out of Italy’s crucial EURO 2024 match against Croatia on Monday, as he skipped training again today.

It kicks off on Monday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

The Azzurri need a point to be sure of going through to the Round of 16 in second place behind Spain.

Coach Luciano Spalletti was already planning radical changes to the starting XI, but one might be forced upon him, as Dimarco did not train with the rest of the squad today.

The Inter left-back picked up a knock during the 1-0 defeat to Spain and has still not fully recovered from the bruising.

Italy alternatives to Dimarco

Juventus man Andrea Cambiaso is therefore likely to step in, while Matteo Darmian and Raoul Bellanova are options for the right after a poor Giovanni Di Lorenzo performance against Spain.

Riccardo Calafiori can also play on the left side of defence when needed, though is more likely to retain his role in the centre.