Dillon Mitchell transfers to Cincinnati Bearcats after 2 years with Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas forward Dillon Mitchell is staying in the Big 12 Conference.

Mitchell announced on social media Saturday that he’ll transfer to Cincinnati after spending the first two years of college with the Longhorns. Mitchell said in mid-April that he would leave Texas and explore his prospects in the NBA Draft yet still keep his college eligibility. Both he and Tyrese Hunter announced their intent to transfer at the same time and Hunter ended up in Memphis.

Mitchell considered Miami and Auburn, among other schools, according to On3Sports. Mitchell averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season. He’s a former 5-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Florida. Following his freshman season, Mitchell put his name in the NBA Draft pool only to remove it just before the deadline and return to the Longhorns.

Texas has been active in the transfer portal this season by adding former San Marcos Rattlers star Malik Presley from Vanderbilt, Arkansas’ Tremon Mark, Oregon State’s Jordan Pope and a pair from Indiana State, Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Along with Mitchell and Hunter departing, Chris Johnson transferred to Stephen F. Austin.

