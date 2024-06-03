Dillon Jones about to go from Weber State to the NBA

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – If you were to tell Dillon Jones four years ago that he now be preparing to be selected in the NBA draft, he probably wouldn’t have believed you.

“I always thought I could do it, obviously,” said the former Weber State basketball star. “But, I think that was my biggest strength was my delusion. I think it would have been, I guess, hard for me to believe in a sense.”

After being named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable player for the 2023-24 season, averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, Jones proved he has the skill set, no matter what conference he played in, to be an NBA player.

Dillon Jones named Big Sky Player of the Year

Jones made national headlines with he had 30 points, 23 rebounds and nine assists in an overtime win over Northern Colorado this past season.

He’s being projected to be drafted anywhere from late in the first round to the middle of the second round at the end of the month at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

“I think I can be a player that plays a lot of different positions,” said Jones, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound guard. I’ve been working with the trainers in the NBA, and they all say I can be such a weapon at the next level just because of my ability to come off a ball screen and set it. Just that versatility, it’s not often you see that.”

Jones has built a relationship with the greatest Weber State player of them all, 7-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, who has helped him during these NBA workouts.

“Two main things he told me was, don’t try to make it to the NBA,” Jones said. “Just try to be the best version of yourself. Going to Weber after him, it could be easy to be like, ‘oh, I’m going to try to be like Dame,’ or something like that. But, I never tried to do that. The fact that he told me that kind of confirmed it for me.”

NBA scouts love Jones’ intensity and passion for the game, as well as his smarts. Jones was nearly a 4.0 student at Weber State. As a player who literally can do it all on the court, he’s always stayed humble.

Weber State loses to Montana State in Big Sky Tournament

“I don’t have people keeping me up there when everyone else is trying to elevate me. “They have, if anything, tried to bring me back lower. My brother, coaches, family, people can say whatever they want. But nothing technically has happen yet, and that’s just a truth. It just speaks volumes to who I am in a sense that I don’t get caught up in all the noise.”

Weber State hasn’t had a player drafted since the Utah Jazz selected Joel Bolomboy in the second round in 2016. Lillard is the only first round player ever drafted from Weber State, going with the sixth overall pick in 2012 by Portland. Lillard and Bolomboy are the only Weber State players drafted dating back to 1986.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.