Dillon heading into ‘prove it’ year with Packers

Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans says AJ Dillon didn’t have the type of production they wanted, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to examine how he'll take some of the focus off Jordan Love next season.

Video Transcript

MIKE FLORIO: The same year the Packers drafted Jordan Love in round one, they used a second-round pick, 62nd overall, on AJ Dillon. And he has played far more extensively than Love has over the past three years.

Yesterday, Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said that Dillon didn't have the type of production they wanted last year. He had 770 rushing yards in his third season, 4.1 yards per carry. "I think he's going to come out and respond to that challenge," Sirmans said about Dillon.

They still have Aaron Jones. They had to rework his contract because he was getting into the phase of a veteran running back contract where it just doesn't make financial sense for the team. Now they need Dillon to really have the kind of year that will be the complement to Jordan Love. Two guys who came in together, now they're going to be on the field together.

I still don't think Dillon will be the starter. But we'll see him play a lot, Peter. This is a prove-it year for AJ Dillon.

PETER KING: Well, not only that, Mike, but look at the offense that they're going to have to run. It's no longer dishing out the game plan on Wednesday and handing it to everybody virtually in their tablets. But it's not only-- it isn't only looking at the game plan and saying, well, you know, well, how's Aaron Rodgers going to win this game for us this week? This is more of, in my opinion, a really complete team that is going to have to rely on the running game.

And, Mike, I would not be surprised at all if the Green Bay Packers are a top three, maybe even a top one rushing team. We always think about the Baltimore Ravens. We think about the Steelers. We think about some of the really good running teams. And I look at it in a way that I think this is going to be a much more egalitarian offense for the Green Bay Packers this year than it has been in the past.

MIKE FLORIO: I agree with you completely. And that takes the pressure off Jordan Love, allows for more pressure to be put on a defense when they don't know where it's coming from-- the run, short passing game, deep passing game. They've got all the weapons to make it work. It's just a matter of cooking it all up and having it happen.

So let's do this. As we acknowledge, given that the Packers are saying so, that AJ Dillon is a guy who needs to step it up in 2023--