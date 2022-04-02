Dillon, Haley, Wallace teams among seven with pre-qualifying inspection infractions

Seven NASCAR Cup Series teams lost a crew member and pit selection for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after failing pre-qualifying inspection twice on Friday evening.

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon, the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger, the No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford of Chris Buescher, the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace, the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet of Greg Biffle and the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were the teams with the inspection infractions.

Car chief Ryan Chism (No. 3 RCR Chevrolet), car chief Andy Seuss (No. 16 Kaulig Chevrolet), car chief Josh Sisco (No. 17 RFK Ford), car chief Zach Marquardt (No. 23 23XI Toyota), car chief Jaron Antley (No. 31 Kaulig Chevrolet), engineer Nick Ollila (No. 44 NYR Chevrolet) and car chief Joe Gwilt (No. 47 JTG Chevrolet) were the crew members ejected.

The Nos. 31 and 44 failed three times. As a result, those teams will not be permitted to qualify and will have to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag on Sunday.