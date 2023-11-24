What is Dillon Gabriel's injury status for OU football game vs. TCU?

Editor's note: Dillon Gabriel made the start for the Sooners at quarterback. Follow the live blog HERE.

NORMAN — OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was knocked out of the Sooners' win over BYU last week, is warming up ahead of Friday's regular-season finale vs. TCU.

The Sooners haven't yet started their full-team warmups but Gabriel came out to throw on the field while specialists started warming up.

When the team came out to warm up, Gabriel was taking snaps from starting center Andrew Raym.

Gabriel threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Cougars but didn't return for the second half after suffering an apparent head injury on the Sooners' next-to-last offensive play before halftime.

More: Who are best OU football players in Big 12 era? Baker Mayfield, Roy Williams lead Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warm up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Monday, OU coach Brent Venables said he was optimistic Gabriel and wide receiver Jalil Farooq, who was injured late in the game, would be able to play against the Horned Frogs.

Farooq was also going through warmups as well.

"I feel like both of those guys, if they continue to progress throughout the week, they'll be available this weekend," Venables said.

The last time Gabriel was injured, last season vs. TCU, he warmed up before the next game before Davis Beville started in his place in last year's 49-0 loss to Texas.

If Gabriel can't go Friday, freshman Jackson Arnold will make his first career start.

Arnold was 5 of 9 for 33 yards and ran for 24 yards on eight carries in the second half vs. BYU.

More: What are OU football's best games of the Big 12 era? Look to Superman, 'Red October'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football QB Dillon Gabriel warming up before Sooners' game vs. TCU