Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon, will finally get to play against USC

Dillon Gabriel, formerly of the UCF Knights and Oklahoma Sooners, transferred to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. This was one of the bigger pieces of the transfer portal’s quarterback drama. It creates the distinct possibility that USC’s portal quarterback will be one of two men, Cam Ward of Washington State or Will Howard of Kansas State.

While we wait to see what will happen at USC, we can point out that Dillon Gabriel will finally get to play against USC. Let’s remember that he almost played for UCLA but had a change of heart and went to Oklahoma instead of Pasadena. The Trojans were fortunate he played for the Sooners instead of the Bruins.

This time, a portal plot twist is not good for USC. Gabriel to Oregon gives Dan Lanning a polished 2024 quarterback.

“Going into his final year, Gabriel has already started a total of 49 games.

“Assuming that Gabriel is able to come to Eugene and take over the QB1 job from the very start, then he will be in line to break Nix’s record for most starts in a college career, potentially getting up to 64 or more if Oregon is able to make it to a Big Ten Championship Game and the newly expanded College Football Playoff.”

