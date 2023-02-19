Dillon Gabriel tops Big 12 quarterbacks in returning production

The Oklahoma Sooners’ record in 2022 doesn’t adequately reflect how well the offense performed. The Sooners averaged 35 points per game despite playing without their starting quarterback for a game and a half.

Dillon Gabriel wasn’t perfect, but he was certainly good enough for the Oklahoma Sooners to win more than six games. The Sooners were 1-4 in Big 12 games in which they scored 30 or more points last season.

Gabriel completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,168 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards and six touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF doesn’t subtract sack yardage from rushing totals).

With what he did in 2022, there are high expectations for Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. Dillon Gabriel tops returning Big 12 quarterbacks in returning production ahead of the 2023 season.

It was a successful season from a passing standpoint for the former UCF quarterback. Gabriel did miss some time due to a concussion suffered against TCU. However, he gives Oklahoma a lot of confidence heading into 2023 as he returns for one more season. — Conn, College Sports Wire

Gabriel returns to the Sooners, hoping to build off a good first season in Norman. If he and Jeff Lebby can be better on third down and in the red zone, the Sooners’ offense will be even better this season. And if Oklahoma can find a way to be even a little bit better defensively, the Sooners will improve on their six wins from 2022.

And if those things come together, the Oklahoma Sooners will contend for the Big 12 and possibly a College Football Playoff berth.

More Football!

How could the SEC align its permanent rivals with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas? Emmett Jones ability to recruit and develop praised by Brent Venables Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald Ranking the Oklahoma Sooners opponents on the 2023 schedule Oklahoma Sooners on the verge of stardom in 2023

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire