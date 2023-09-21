Dillon Gabriel a top 10 quarterback heading into Week 4 per On3 Sports

The 2023 Oklahoma Sooners’ offense has been playing really good football to start the season. They’re averaging 55 points per game and have been explosive on offense.

They are No. 1 on third downs as well. A big reason for that success is the man behind the center, Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is completing 82.5% of his passes for 905 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception.

Now, it’s unrealistic to think he will stay at that level because those are historic-type numbers, but there’s no doubt he’s off to a great start. Those numbers have put him in On3 Sports’ top 10 quarterbacks so far this season.

Week 4 College Football Top 10 QBs🎯 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/VZpwuBd8ei pic.twitter.com/OUuHlQJqtU — On3 (@On3sports) September 20, 2023

Maybe I’m a little biased, but I’m fine with Gabriel being behind the top four on that list. But you can’t tell me Sam Hartman, Bo Nix, Drew Allar and J.J. McCarthy are having better seasons than Gabriel to date. I understand the schedule argument, but that hasn’t changed the way Gabriel has played this season.

You could maybe argue Hartman, but Allar has four total touchdowns, and McCarthy has seven touchdowns but three interceptions. Neither of the two have come close to Gabriel in yards, either. And Michigan’s schedule has been just as friendly, if not friendlier, than the Sooners.

Gabriel has a higher passer rating, completion percentage, more yards, and touchdowns than Nix as well. I think overall, what Gabriel is doing is being taken for granted. He has total command of the Sooners’ offense.

He looks comfortable. He’s finding the open guys while also not forcing too many throws. Again, it’s unrealistic to think he will keep up this play for the season, but for now, he’s playing like a top five quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire