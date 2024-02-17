Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson named one of the best QB-WR duos for 2024

On paper, the 2024 Oregon Ducks football team is already the most talented team in program history, and a big reason for that is their surplus of experience on the offensive side of the ball. The most notable change to Oregon’s lineup is the loss of Bo Nix and the addition of Dillon Gabriel, who is set to become the Ducks’ next gunslinger.

While it may take time for the Ducks’ offense to adjust to a new QB, Gabriel has all the tools to be an elite leader for Oregon. Some of his sharpest tools are the players around him, who will make his job as quarterback easier. Arguably the most important weapon for Gabriel will be senior wide receiver Tez Johnson.

In 2023, Tez Johnson wasn’t even the best wide receiver on the team, but he still put on one of the greatest receiving seasons in school history. In 14 games, Johnson had 86 catches (the most by any Duck ever in a single season), 1182 receiving yards, and 10 TDs.

This past week, 247 Sports published their top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duos, and featured at No. 2 on the list are Gabriel and Johnson. Next season will be both players’ final season of college football, and the combination of their collective talent and experience should make them a dangerous combo.

Defenses will have their hands full with these passing attacks. 🔥 MORE: https://t.co/q8fTLiUvEU pic.twitter.com/IFMdnydUjN — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 16, 2024

What could make the Gabriel-to-Johnson connection so dangerous is both players’ desire to throw the ball downfield. Gabriel doesn’t have the world’s strongest arm, but he is a willing and accurate deep-ball passer. And as we saw all season long in 2023, no one can get over the top of a defense better than Tez Johnson.

Since Tez often plays in the slot, look for Gabriel to frequently find Johnson on seam routes in the soft spots of zones for big yardage. I can also see Tez becoming a go-to target for Gabriel on 3rd and 4th downs, whether the throw is over the middle, to the boundary, or over the top.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire