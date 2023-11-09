Dillon Gabriel still a top 10 quarterback through Week 10 per On3

Despite the offensive struggles the past two weeks, Dillon Gabriel has still put together a great season. At one point, he was considered one of the guys to beat for the award, if not the Heisman favorite.

Gabriel has thrown for 2,646 yards which ranks No. 12 in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He’s No. 15 in the nation with 20 passing touchdowns. His 71.3% completion percentage ranks No. 8 in the country. He also ranks No. 10 in passing efficiency on the year as well.

Gabriel has been productive and is still considered one of On3’s top 25 quarterbacks for the 2023 season. The Sooners quarterback comes in at No. 9 and is the No. 1 quarterback in the conference. Only one other Big 12 quarterback made the list, and that’s Texas Longhorns‘ Quinn Ewers at No. 20.

The last two weeks haven’t gone the way fans would have liked. The calls for Jackson Arnold have started to grow louder and louder. Still, Gabriel continues to play really well. In Bedlam, he completed over 70% of his passes for 344 yards and a touchdown. In the Kansas game, his play-caller took the ball out of his hands, which really isn’t his fault for that performance.

Was he perfect? No. There were things in both games Gabriel has to clean up and get better at if the Sooners want to get back on the winning track. Most notably, Gabriel has to take care of the ball. He also needs to see the field a little bit better.

Gabriel is far from the problem Oklahoma is facing right now. His position in On3’s quarterback rankings further supports that.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire