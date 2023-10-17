Dillon Gabriel says it’s a ‘full circle’ moment to play his former team

The game is finally here for Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on Gabriel’s former team the UCF Knights on Saturday.

Gabriel spent three seasons in Orlando, Fla. playing for the Knights. He threw for 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. He is fourth all-time in passing yards and touchdowns and has by far the least amount of interceptions of the other top four throwers.

If you add in his numbers at Oklahoma, he would have by far the most yards and touchdowns. Gabriel talked to reporters about playing against his former team.

“I think it’s interesting how college football brings it all full circle,” Gabriel said. “I’m excited for it. I’m excited for every opportunity and grateful that I get to run out with these guys. It will be a great time.”

Gabriel left UCF after one season playing under Gus Malzahn. He initially announced his intent to play for the UCLA Bruins but would change his pledge to Oklahoma after Caleb Williams departed for USC.

When asked if it was weird to play his former team as a Big 12 conference foe, he said he’s accepted how crazy college football is now.

“Now, I’m just kind of settling into college football is what it is, and it’s wild,” Gabriel said. “Once you think one thing, it’ll turn into a whole other. So, just letting it all happen. I’ll say this, I’m not surprised with college football and how things are going.”

The UCF Knights are allowing just 190 passing yards per game, but giving up 197 rushing yards per game this season. They’re allowing 43 points per game in Big 12 play and now have to face a Heisman contender in Gabriel and one of the nation’s best offenses.

The team has been consistent about treating every game the same, but for Gabriel, I’m sure this one has a little more meaning to it. And it will be a big opportunity for Dillon Gabriel to continue to put up some big numbers.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire