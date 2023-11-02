How has Dillon Gabriel reacted to OU football's first loss? Sooners say 'he's ready to go'

NORMAN — When Dillon Gabriel came into the OU football facility Monday, Drake Stoops could tell a difference in Gabriel’s demeanor.

“Usually he’s kind of a charismatic guy, real upbeat,” the sixth-year Sooner receiver said. “He’s just been a little bit more conserved, I’d say. He’s detailed. He’s ready to go.

"I think everything rubbed him the wrong way and naturally rubbed us all the wrong way so it’s good to see that side out of your quarterback, out of the leader of your team, and just seeing that distaste in his mouth. He’s just putting his head down and going to work like we all should.”

Gabriel is coming off his toughest game of the year, going 14-of-19 passing for just 171 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. For the first time this season, Gabriel was held without a touchdown pass.

Saturday’s Bedlam game in Stillwater (2:30 p.m., ABC) will be critical for both the Sooners and Gabriel.

“Just find a way to flush it and just get better from it,” Gabriel said. “Then it’s about coming out here and getting better every week. It’s part of the game and what you got to do.”

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) scrambles for yardage during the first half of a 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Gabriel has been wildly successful this season, ranking in the top 10 nationally and first in the Big 12 in points responsible for per game (20.2), total offense (324.5), completion percentage (71.4%), pass efficiency rating (169.9), and passing touchdowns (19).

Heading into the Kansas game, he was making a case to be in the thick of the Heisman race.

A strong performance against the Cowboys could not only vault him back into that conversation but also give a big boost to OU’s Big 12 title and College Football championship hopes.

In the 38-33 loss to Kansas, Gabriel completed 73.7% of his passes but attempted just 19 for 171 yards — the lowest completion number of his OU career outside of last year’s game against TCU when he was hurt in the first half.

“Obviously that’s a tough pill to swallow, but I’ll just say this — we’re disappointed but never defeated,” Gabriel said. “The sun rises the next day and you have to be able to come back and get back to work.

"That’s just part of it. But I’ve seen a bunch of guys who are ready to get back to work. That’s pretty good to see. It is what it is, we got next week and that’s what we’ve got to put all our focus into.”

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with tight end Blake Smith (16) after Gabriel’s score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While Kansas is in the top five in the Big 12 in passing defense, the Cowboys are No. 12, allowing an average of 238.9 yards per game.

Gabriel was still able to have a significant impact against Kansas, running for 64 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys have generally done a good job of bottling up quarterbacks on the ground, holding opposing quarterback to less than 30 yards rushing per game. But two quarterbacks — West Virginia’s Garrett Greene and Kansas State’s Will Howard — have rushed for more than 100 yards against OSU.

“Is he gonna take off like the guy at Kansas or Kansas State and just blindingly take off for 80 yards? Haven’t seen that,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “But he’s an effective runner who loves to run the ball inside the 10-yard line. He likes to play physical. You have to give him credit for his willingness to compete and give his body up, which is what I see from him.”

In last year’s Bedlam, Gabriel put up 239 yards of total offense in the first quarter, setting an OU record for a quarter against any opponent.

But Saturday’s game will be his first in Stillwater, with the cramped sidelines and paddle people at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“We ourselves have some pretty tight sidelines,” Gabriel said. I’ve just heard a bunch about it being a cool stadium, cool atmosphere. Excited to be a part of it.”

