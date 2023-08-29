Dillon Gabriel previews OU football's season opener vs. Arkansas State
Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners open their 2023 college football season at home Saturday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners open their 2023 college football season at home Saturday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
For the last preseason edition of "Ekeler's Edge" we are happy to reveal the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Matt Harmon, Austin Ekeler and many of the biggest names in the fantasy football landscape will compete in a 14-team league for ultimate bragging rights in the industry.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
Code was arrested in 2017, when the FBI swept up 10 basketball coaches and recruiting middle men in an effort to clean up college basketball.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight underrated running backs who could go off in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
The US Open starts today. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a big MVP favorite most of the season.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.