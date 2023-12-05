With Dillon Gabriel in the portal, could USC get another Oklahoma transfer QB?
Stop and imagine the wildest transfer portal story you can think of. Just think of something really crazy and massive. Think of something which would cause social media to absolutely melt down. Think of something which would make everyone go nuts.
Arch Manning transferring out of Texas to another high-profile program would be one such story. An elite transfer quarterback or receiver going to Deion Sanders and Colorado might also rate pretty highly. However, we have an idea for a portal story which would cause a lot of heads to explode.
Get this: Lincoln Riley could land Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal and pick up yet another Oklahoma quarterback in the portal. What would add to the fun is that Gabriel thought about transferring from UCF to UCLA a few years ago before changing his mind and instead going to Oklahoma. After USC poached UCLA’s defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn, imagine what would happen if Riley grabbed Gabriel and brought him to USC?
People are talking about this, you know. Here’s proof:
THE NEWS
Oklahoma star QB Dillon Gabriel is set to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports.
Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and accounted for 42 total touchdowns this season.https://t.co/cEOR0COhkR pic.twitter.com/UjKsxCcuHN
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2023
OH MY GOD!
Can you IMAGINE the reaction that would generate?! https://t.co/g0EaXxfHZc
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 4, 2023
ON THE SHORT LIST!
NEWS: Mississippi State, Oregon, and USC have emerged as schools to watch for Oklahoma transfer QB Dillon Gabriel, sources tell @PeteNakos_🚨https://t.co/YMZfMKplWt pic.twitter.com/Z5Fw63NvTu
— On3 (@On3sports) December 4, 2023
POPCORN!
I need Gabriel at SC just to watch the theatre between these 2 fan bases 😆😭 https://t.co/444B6p6eqR pic.twitter.com/vqRLUCRKtK
— CeeLo🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CeeLo0329) December 4, 2023
JEFF LEBBY IN THE MIX
You can take the Coach out of Oklahoma but you can’t take the Oklahoma out of the coach. https://t.co/CgDikyKJeZ
— Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 4, 2023
SURE WOULD BE!
Dillon Gabriel transferring to USC would be the funniest possible outcome. https://t.co/Psq58ETQOP
— Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 4, 2023
KABOOM!
Mississippi State has to be the front runner, but you know if he chooses USC the Sooner fanbase will explode. https://t.co/H67YkevsGH
— Chance Freeman (@ChanceFreeman4) December 4, 2023
THEATER!
Lol hope he goes to USC just to see the OU reaction 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DCQjbXC7LX
— El Miyagi 🐓 (@MiyagiTexas) December 4, 2023
VERY
Dillon Gabriel at USC would be interesting https://t.co/oZjeYuGC9B
— Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) December 4, 2023
GABRIEL VS WARD
"If I'm Ohio State, if I'm Oregon, Dillon Gabriel is at the top of my board, even ahead of a guy like Cam Ward."@cpetagna247 expects Dillon Gabriel to be one of the most sought after QBs in the transfer portal 🗣️
WATCH📺: https://t.co/HZQdMMBPE2 pic.twitter.com/EqEdwLgVcj
— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2023
NUMBERS
Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel has entered the transfer portal.
In five seasons with UCF and Oklahoma, he has:
▪️ 14,865 passing yards
▪️ 125 passing TD pic.twitter.com/BEUgF4fsup
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 4, 2023
QUESTION
So…how would Oklahoma fans feel if Dillon Gabriel went to USC? https://t.co/xGzok5jm5z
— Max Olson (@max_olson) December 4, 2023
TORCHED!
Arch Manning to Ohio State and Dillon Gabriel to USC would end Twitter.
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 4, 2023
POSSIBLE!
Dillon Gabriel to the USC Trojans?
— Glenn Warshaw (@GDubSooner) December 4, 2023
INCENDIARY
Just to gauge responses here…
What would the opinions be if Dillon Gabriel transferred to USC?
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 4, 2023
LET IT BE TRUE!
Prediction: Dillon Gabriel is likely on his way to USC.
— Bob Francis (@BobFrancis22) December 4, 2023
FAREWELL
Come USC 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m5Xiu7Lv0O
— ryan deaf love angels USC and packers ! (@ryanlakers) December 4, 2023
CINEMA
Dear God,
Please have Dillon Gabriel transfer to USC. It would be so funny. https://t.co/8oXbX2B4Ih
— dave mccarver (@dave_Mccarver) December 4, 2023
WHAT A WORLD
Dillon Gabriel – the next USC Trojan
— Book Breakerz (@breakers_book) December 4, 2023
ADDICTION
The “Dillon Gabriel’s has transferred to USC” tweet gonna hit like crack to some https://t.co/KYWUeKjFkl
— Imp (@ThatImpGuy) December 4, 2023