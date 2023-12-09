Dillon Gabriel Oregon transfer: Social media reacts to former OU football QB's decision
Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is headed back to the West Coast for his final season of college football.
Gabriel committed to Oregon on Saturday, where he'll wear No. 8, the same number of fellow Hawaiian and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
Gabriel was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, passing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 373 yards and 12 more scores. Entering his sixth season, the left-handed passer hopes to follow in the steps of current Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who following a transfer went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
REQUIRED READING: What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Dillon Gabriel, facing Arizona in bowl
Without Gabriel, the Sooners in 2024 will likely turn to freshman five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who was ranked the No. 8 player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Here are the best reactions to Gabriel's transfer decision:
Dillon Gabriel Oregon transfer: Social media reacts
Oregon Football: Ducks land transfer from Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel.
Congrats!!!! DG!! 💙💚 @oregonfootball https://t.co/Y65OhAHjOF
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 9, 2023
Best of luck Dillon & thanks again for the #OUDNA https://t.co/Fw5lPZ0N8M
— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 9, 2023
Thank you coach! Family Forever! https://t.co/TQ49bhfPlk
— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 9, 2023
Forever a Sooner 🏝️ @_dillongabriel_ pic.twitter.com/22ruBnjMb0
— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 9, 2023
MARCUS APPROVED! 🎱 #DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/GZUgZVS5rw
— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 9, 2023
Orlando to Oklahoma to Oregon. A true story of exploration into the American west. https://t.co/Mzw6XKvI6x
— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 9, 2023
Thank you, DG.
Go be great 🎱 https://t.co/vQymqGzmEV pic.twitter.com/SOZs1FM8Af
— OU Football Radio Crew (@OURadioCrew) December 9, 2023
A billion yards https://t.co/qS6hI91pfM
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 9, 2023
— Traeshon Holden (@Traeski11) December 9, 2023
❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/nF1AxMaZ91
— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 9, 2023
Very cool to see Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel transfer to Oregon, where he will wear #8 like Oregon QB greats & fellow Hawaii natives Jeremiah Masoli & Marcus Mariota. 🦆🌈 pic.twitter.com/elK9y299RG
— College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 9, 2023
Dillon Gabriel eligibility
Gabriel has one season of eligibility remaining, as he received a redshirt due to injury in 2021 and had an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dillon Gabriel stats
2019 (UCF): 236 of 398 passing (59.3%) for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions; 78 rushing yards and four touchdowns
2020 (UCF): 248 of 413 passing (60%) for 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns to four interceptions; 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns
2021 (UCF): 70 of 102 passing (68.6%) for 814 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions; 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns
2022: 230 of 367 passing (62.7%) for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions; 315 rushing yards and six touchdowns
2023: 266 of 384 passing (69.3%) for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns to six intereptions; 373 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OU football's Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon: Social media reacts