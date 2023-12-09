Dillon Gabriel Oregon transfer: Social media reacts to former OU football QB's decision

Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is headed back to the West Coast for his final season of college football.

Gabriel committed to Oregon on Saturday, where he'll wear No. 8, the same number of fellow Hawaiian and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

Gabriel was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, passing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 373 yards and 12 more scores. Entering his sixth season, the left-handed passer hopes to follow in the steps of current Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who following a transfer went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Without Gabriel, the Sooners in 2024 will likely turn to freshman five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who was ranked the No. 8 player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Here are the best reactions to Gabriel's transfer decision:

Dillon Gabriel Oregon transfer: Social media reacts

Best of luck Dillon & thanks again for the #OUDNA https://t.co/Fw5lPZ0N8M — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 9, 2023

Thank you coach! Family Forever! https://t.co/TQ49bhfPlk — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 9, 2023

Orlando to Oklahoma to Oregon. A true story of exploration into the American west. https://t.co/Mzw6XKvI6x — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 9, 2023

Thank you, DG.



Go be great 🎱 https://t.co/vQymqGzmEV pic.twitter.com/SOZs1FM8Af — OU Football Radio Crew (@OURadioCrew) December 9, 2023

A billion yards https://t.co/qS6hI91pfM — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 9, 2023

Very cool to see Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel transfer to Oregon, where he will wear #8 like Oregon QB greats & fellow Hawaii natives Jeremiah Masoli & Marcus Mariota. 🦆🌈 pic.twitter.com/elK9y299RG — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 9, 2023

Dillon Gabriel eligibility

Gabriel has one season of eligibility remaining, as he received a redshirt due to injury in 2021 and had an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dillon Gabriel stats

2019 (UCF): 236 of 398 passing (59.3%) for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions; 78 rushing yards and four touchdowns

2020 (UCF): 248 of 413 passing (60%) for 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns to four interceptions; 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns

2021 (UCF): 70 of 102 passing (68.6%) for 814 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions; 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns

2022: 230 of 367 passing (62.7%) for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions; 315 rushing yards and six touchdowns

2023: 266 of 384 passing (69.3%) for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns to six intereptions; 373 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OU football's Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon: Social media reacts