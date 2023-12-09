Dillon Gabriel to Oregon lends clarity to USC portal QB situation (for now)

The suspense didn’t last long. After Blake Shapen of Baylor transferred to Mississippi State on Friday, it seemed likely that Dillon Gabriel would transfer to Oregon. On Saturday, that’s exactly what happened.

Ducks Wire has more on the story:

“For those who are confused about how Gabriel still has eligibility remaining after having played in five seasons already, the former Oklahoma QB utilized a medical redshirt in 2021, giving him an extra sixth year.

“Throughout his career, Gabriel has been prolific when it comes to putting up numbers. He’s thrown for almost 15,000 yards in his career, with a 125-26 TD-to-INT ratio in those five seasons. Most recently, Gabriel threw for 3,360 yards 30 TDs, and 6 INTs while also rushing for 12 TDs.”

Gabriel to Oregon would seem to suggest that USC’s transfer portal quarterback search is down to two primary candidates: Washington State’s Cam Ward and Kansas State’s Will Howard. Will a third candidate emerge? Stay tuned. USC might not wait much longer before a commitment occurs in the portal.

