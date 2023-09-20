Dillon Gabriel 'operating with a real edge' as OU football finds offensive groove

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel doesn’t want it to be about himself.

“It’s a team game,” the OU quarterback said. “I’m glad I’m with these guys. It’s going to be a good atmosphere, a good vibe. It’s going to be a good game.”

Gabriel was talking about the Sooners’ Big 12 opener Saturday at Cincinnati (11 a.m. Fox) after being asked whether this stretch of the season was his revenge tour.

Only two teams have beaten a Gabriel-led team twice during his college career.

One was Tulsa, which the Sooners throttled 66-17 last weekend.

The other is Cincinnati, the team OU faces this weekend.

While Gabriel would like to downplay his role, his performance early has kept the Sooners’ offense producing at a level that would’ve been historic if not for some of the crazy numbers put up by OU’s offense during the Lincoln Riley era.

OU receiver Drake Stoops (12) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a 66-17 win against Tulsa last Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

The numbers are even comparable to that, though.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Sooners lead the nation in completion percentage (.832) and third-down conversion percentage (.676). They’re second in passing efficiency at 221.17 and the only team to ran better — Air Force — has attempted just 10 passes. The Sooners tied for second with just one sack allowed, are third in scoring offense at 55.7 points per game, are fifth in first downs with 85 and seventh in passing offense at 358 yards per game. The Sooners are outscoring opponents 167-28.

And Gabriel is the biggest reason for the spike in production.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he noticed a difference in Gabriel quickly upon his return to campus in January following OU’s Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State.

“When he got back in January, and just the way he worked through winter workouts — and that had not a lot to do with ball, but it had a lot to do with leadership and toughness and edge and knowing how he was and being true to himself. Seeing that was eye-opening to me because, again, he’s operating with a real edge right now and he’s got to continue to do so.”

Gabriel said his experience last year, when the Sooners went 6-7 to finish with their first losing record since 1998, shaped him.

“It’s part of the game, it’s a part of who you are,” Gabriel said. “I’m big on that. I’ve learned myself, through this journey, from freshman year to now and I’ve played a bunch of football — the biggest thing is control what you can control. It’s knowing that the difference in winning and losing is really small. So dialing into the details, not taking it for granted, and executing on a high level goes a long way. That’s our focus.

“I think learning from those past experiences are huge for us this year.”

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

As the schedule gets more difficult, it will be hard to keep up the numbers he’s posted so far but Gabriel’s 82.5% completion percentage would blow away the previous school record (70.9% by Baker Mayfield in 2016) as would his 220.4 passing efficiency rating (Kyler Murray, 199.2 in 2019).

“I don’t know if he’s taking pressure off himself or not — but he looks like he’s having a lot more fun,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “And that was prior to the start of the season. I think the group of guys around him, both players and coaches, everybody’s more comfortable just being in the system for another year.”

For Gabriel, part of that comfort is striking the right balance between focusing on areas of improvement while not getting too wrapped up in how well — or poorly — things are going.

“Flushing what happened and just being present in the moment will be huge for us going on the road,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel is less than 2,000 yards from moving into the top 10 in NCAA history in the category.

“If you don’t love what you’re doing it’s gonna be hard to be great at it,” Venables said. “So being confident and sure of who you are is part of that. And certainly he’s never lacked confidence. But knowing that this is his last college year probably plays a part into that as well.”

OU vs. Cincinnati

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (FOX)

