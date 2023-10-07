Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma stun Texas with last-minute TD drive

Oklahoma was down to Texas after a field goal. The Sooners had no timeouts left Saturday in the Red River Rivalry when they took over at their 25 with 1:17 left.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t flinch. He led a 75-yard drive in 62 seconds at the Cotton Bowl and the Sooners downed the Longhorns, 34-30, in the final Red River Rivalry with the schools in the Big 12.

The march was surgical and aided by one pass interference penalty.

Gabriel was brilliant. He connected with Nic Anderson for the 3-yard game-winner with 15 seconds left.

The drive:

2nd & Goal at TEX 3 (0:15 – 4th) Dillon Gabriel pass complete to Nic Anderson for 3 yds for a TD (Zach Schmit KICK)

1st & Goal at TEX 6 (0:37 – 4th) Dillon Gabriel run for 3 yds to the TEX 3

1st & 10 at TEX 20 (0:42 – 4th) Gabriel, Dillon pass incomplete to Anderson, Nic, PENALTY TEXAS pass interference 14 yards to the TEXAS6, NO PLAY, 1ST DOWN OKLAHOMA.

1st & 10 at TEX 48 (0:51 – 4th) Dillon Gabriel pass complete to Drake Stoops for 28 yds to the TEX 20 for a 1ST down

1st & 10 at OU 36 (1:02 – 4th) Dillon Gabriel pass complete to Jalil Farooq for 16 yds to the TEX 48 for a 1ST down

1st & 10 at OU 25 (1:11 – 4th) Dillon Gabriel pass complete to Drake Stoops for 11 yds to the OU 36 for a 1ST down

(1:17 – 4th) Will Stone kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback

Gabriel was 23-of-28 for 285 yards and the one touchdown pass that will go down in Red River Rivalry history.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers was 30-of-35 for 334 yards and a TD. He threw a pair of early interceptions but rebounded and led the Longhorns to the lead, overcoming a double-digit deficit.

And then Gabriel led the Sooners to a magical drive as they advanced to 6-0.

THAT’S GAME! 😤 Oklahoma denies Quinn Ewers and Texas on the final play of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c5ylLYkZjp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Texas is now 5-1.

OKLAHOMA IS BACK IN FRONT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y1IJIjvrJC — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2023

