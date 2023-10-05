Dillon Gabriel the No. 1 quarterback in the Big 12 through Week 5 per On3

Through Week 5 the Big 12 conference as a whole has really struggled. The four new teams haven’t won a conference game except against themselves and some of the staples like TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears are off to poor starts.

One of the main problems has been the play at the quarterback position across the conference. But there’s been one guy in the Big 12 who has been the most consistent.

Ironically, he might be the one who has received the most criticism from his own fan base. That would be Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is completing 75% of his passes for 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Still, people want to focus on the few underthrows he has each game or the one overthrow against the Cincinnati Bearcats. On3 put out their list of the top 25 quarterbacks heading into Week 6, and Gabriel came in at No. 8 overall and No. 1 in the conference.

Oklahoma rolled through Iowa State on Saturday, setting up an undefeated Red River matchup. Gabriel was his usual self, accounting for five total touchdowns. He went 26-of-39 through the air for 366 yards and three touchdowns, plus a pick, and added 37 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He’s tied with LSU’s Jayden Daniels for No. 2 in the country in touchdown responsible for with 19. – Andrew Graham On3

The key part of that is being second in the country in touchdowns responsible for. That’s a stat that oftentimes gets overlooked. Of the Big 12 schools, only two other quarterbacks made the top 25. Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers at No. 16 and Kansas Jayhawks Jalon Daniels at No. 19.

Gabriel is not the perfect quarterback. He has his flaws. But ask a lot of the schools in the conference, and they would be much happier with him under center than what they currently have. Oklahoma fans should appreciate him a little more.

