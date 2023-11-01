Dillon Gabriel named a finalist for two prestigious awards

Dillon Gabriel has been as good as advertised this season for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s currently completing a career-high 71.4% of his passes for 2,302 yards, 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

His play this season has earned him a spot as a finalist for two prestigious awards; the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2023 and the Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Gabriel is a member of the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class making him an official candidate for the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which will be presented on Dec. 8, 2023.

A Sooner has won the Davey O’Brien award six times. Billy Sims won the first one in 1978 when it was given to the most outstanding player and not just the most outstanding quarterback. Jason White won the award twice, in 2003 and 2004. Sam Bradford won the award in 2008. Baker Mayfield in 2017, and Kyler Murray in 2018.

He was announced as a top-10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Tuesday. That award is given to the top quarterback who is a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. White is the lone Sooner to win the award.

Gabriel is certainly deserving of both of those awards. Per a release from the University of Oklahoma, He ranks in the top 10 nationally in points responsible for per game (20.2; third), total offense (324.5 yards per game; fifth), pass completion percentage (.714; eighth), passing efficiency rating (169.6; ninth) and passing touchdowns (19; 10th). He also leads the Big 12 in passing offense (278.8 yards per game; 13th nationally) and yards per pass attempt (9.1; 14th nationally).

He has a big opportunity to build upon his stellar season with a rivalry game this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire