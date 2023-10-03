Dillon Gabriel looking forward to making up for last year’s Red River Rivalry

It was 2022 and the Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the 118th edition of the rivalry game. Dillon Gabriel went out for his pregame routine in anticipation of the game.

Gabriel, who was concussed the week before, seemed like a long shot to play in that game. But he was still going through warmups, causing confusion on if he would play or not. Ultimately when the Sooners came back out of the locker room, Gabriel would not be dressed in uniform.

The Sooners would go on to lose 49-0 with backup Davis Beville in at quarterback and the offense mostly running the wildcat. Gabriel now gets his first shot in the game.

He told reporters he’s not putting any extra emphasis on this game.

“I think naturally they’ll try to make this one a big one, rightfully so. Two great teams going at it. But for me, I’m just continuing to take it day by day, prepare my butt off and make sure I’m ready to go come Saturday at 11:00 a.m.,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel has been stellar through the first five games of the season. He’s completing 75% of his passes for nearly 1,600 yards and has thrown 15 touchdowns. He’s also started to use his legs more, rushing for 95 yards and four scores.

But one critique on Gabriel even back to his UCF Knights days was his play in big games. There’s no bigger game he’s played up to this point than the one on Saturday. If he plays well in that one, he can put all of the other criticism to bed.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire