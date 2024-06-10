Dillon Gabriel leads nation’s best QBs in key stat entering 2024 season

One of the statistically best quarterbacks in Oregon Ducks history departed this offseason, with Bo Nix leaving for the NFL and getting drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Replacing him is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the nation leading up to the 2024 season.

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma this offseason, and he stands as the most experienced QB in the nation. He also has as impressive of numbers as anyone, throwing for 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his five years.

Among all returning passers this year, Gabriel is also the leader in one of the most important metrics — QBR.

The names alongside Gabriel are certainly notable, as several are leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

When you pair Gabriel with the wide receiver talent that Oregon has, it’s enticing to think of what they will be able to do in Will Stein’s offense this year. While it’s always tough to lose a historic QB like Nix, it seems as if the Ducks will be in good hands under the new passer.

