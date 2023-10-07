Dillon Gabriel for Heisman? Watch Oklahoma football QB stun Texas with Nic Anderson TD pass

DALLAS — Heisman moment? Dillon Gabriel drove No. 12 Oklahoma down the field and upset No. 4 Texas 34-30 on a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left.

"Epic drive by Gabriel," ABC play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler said on the national TV broadcast.

The Longhorns (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) took a 30-27 lead with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 47-yard field goal by Bert Auburn. The Sooners (6-0, 3-0) took over on their own 25-yard line, and Gabriel got to work with a drive for the ages. The fifth-year senior quarterback completed consecutive passes of 11, 16 and 28 yards before Texas was called for pass interference to place OU on Texas' 6-yard line.

Two plays later, Gabriel bought time, rolled to his left and found Anderson for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

OKLAHOMA IS BACK IN FRONT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y1IJIjvrJC — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2023

Gabriel, who missed last season's Red River Rivalry due to injury, completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon, adding 113 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He outdueled Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for 346 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions and fumbled.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel stuns Texas with Nic Anderson TD pass