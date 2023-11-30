Dillon Gabriel finishes ahead of Caleb Williams in Bleacher Report QB Rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners offense had an incredible year. At the forefront of the Sooners offensive explosion was Dillon Gabriel, who had a career year.

Gabriel set career highs in completion percentage (69.3%), passing yards (3,660), yards per attempt (9.5), rushing touchdowns (12), passer rating (172) while throwing for 30 touchdowns, the second-highest total in his career.

This season, Gabriel had seven games with more than 300 yards passing and three with more than 400 yards through the air. He set an Oklahoma record for touchdowns in a game (8) in the Sooners’ 59-point outburst vs. West Virginia.

Under Gabriel, the Sooners scored 50 or more five times and more than 60 twice. Oklahoma is No. 3 in the nation in scoring and No. 4 in total yards.

A year after Oklahoma won just six games, Gabriel and the offense exploded to lead OU to their first 10-win season under Brent Venables.

In his incredible campaign, Gabriel earned a lot of respect from around the country and, at one point, thrust his name into the Heisman conversation. He led an incredible game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes against Texas and earned unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team.

And with that, Gabriel’s shot up the ranks of Bleacher Report’s top 25 quarterbacks, including ahead of a former Sooners quarterback and Heisman winner.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck has done a great job in his first year at the helm for the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s completed 72% of his passes and accounted for 25 total touchdowns. If he continues to play like that, there’s no telling when Georgia will lose again.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

It was an unfortunate way for his career to come to an end for Florida State because Jordan Travis had the Seminoles undefeated and locked into an ACC title game. His numbers may not be as flashy as some of the other quarterbacks on the list, but he simply had his team winning games. And that’s the most important stat.

Jalen Milroe’s completion to Isaiah Bond was just the latest big-play in Milroe’s incredible true freshman season. He’s a big reason Alabama has a shot in the SEC title game against Georgia this weekend.

Kaidon Salter, Liberty

One of the reasons Willy Korn is one of the hottest offensive coordinator names is due to the play of Kaidon Salter and the highly-ranked Liberty offense. Salter has 40 total touchdowns this season in the Flames’ first year in Conference USA.

James Madison’s story has been an incredible one in their first two seasons in FBS football. The Dukes are undefeated, and in large part due to the play of Jordan McCloud. McCloud has accounted for 40 total touchdowns this season.

The Dukes aren’t bowl-eligible because of the NCAA’s rule prohibiting teams from postseason play for their first two years, but McCloud’s made an indelible mark on James Madison’s run in 2023.

Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams is an incredible talent and one of the best in college football. He accounted for 41 total touchdowns and nearly 4,000 total yards. Lincoln Riley’s inability to win a conference title with Caleb Williams is considered one of the worst coaching jobs in college football history.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Penix has been phenomenal leading Washington to its undefeated record. He has a chance to make one final case for the Heisman and a playoff berth when the Huskies take on Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel’s had an incredible year in what is presumed to be his final season in Norman. The Sooners quarterback accounted for 42 total touchdowns and more than 4,000 total yards. He was the MVP of the Sooners’ season.

Dillon Gabriel had his second 400-yard passing game in three weeks on Saturday in a 69-45 shootout against TCU, and he now ranks in the top 10 in FBS history in passing yards (14,865, seventh) and passing touchdowns (125, eighth).

He leads the Big 12 in most passing categories this season, and his 42 total touchdowns are eight more than any other player in the conference and trails only Jayden Daniels (50) and Bo Nix (43) among all players. – Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report

Bo Nix, Oregon

Bo Nix has a chance to win the Heisman if he can show up big in Oregon’s rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 title game. More than that, though, the Ducks are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jayden Daniels had a historic season for the LSU Tigers. He accounted for 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 total yards this season. He’s been the best player in college football despite LSU’s three losses.

