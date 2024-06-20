Dillon Gabriel expected to be a top replacement for NFL drafted QBs

The top of the 2024 NFL draft class was stocked with talented quarterback play. Six of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks, including Oregon’s own Bo Nix who was selected by the Denver Broncos.

But back on the college level, those teams that had a top signal-caller move on to the pros needed to replace the highly-skilled quarterback and while it was an easy process for some, it’s still a question mark on how those successors will do in 2024.

According to CBS Sports and their writer Blake Brockmeyer, the Ducks and their new guy behind center, Dillon Gabriel, is in the best situation to make good in 2024 and have a fan base forget about the old guy, at least for a while.

Dillon Gabriel, in what feels like his tenth year of college, brings extensive experience and execution of a tempo-based offense to a loaded Oregon team expected to make a deep playoff run. — Blake Brockermeyer

CBSSports pointed to the fact that Gabriel has nearly 15,000 yards on his resume, 49 starts and 125 touchdowns in his career. Having receivers like Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Gary Bryant, Jr. doesn’t hurt either.

Gabriel has also played in similar systems at Central Florida and Oklahoma as the system currently run by Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein makes it a unique opportunity for a senior transfer to flourish at his new spot.

Oregon and its fans he flourishes enough to where the Ducks are in the College Football Playoff and challengers for the national championship.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire