Dillon Gabriel expected to enter transfer portal

Dec. 4—Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Gabriel played three seasons at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma over the last two seasons. He was redshirted one season and has another year of eligibility due to the 2020 season that was impacted by COVID.

The news comes a little over a week after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left the program to become the head coach at Mississippi State.

Gabriel posted a message of thanks to the university and its fans on X, formerly Twitter, but didn't directly express his intentions to enter the portal.

Several outlets, including Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and The Athletic among others, have reported that Gabriel will be looking for a new team next season.

"The past two years here at OU as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am," the statement from Gabriel said. "... My time in the Palace was a game time experience I will never forget. Sooner Nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it."

Gabriel's decision to transfer is expected to pave the way for freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold to take over the offense.

Oklahoma will take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, which could be Arnold's first start with the program.

Gabriel transferred to the program during one of its lowest moments since the turn of the century. Quarterback Caleb Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC in the 2021-22 offseason and the Sooners faced an uncertain future with a move to the SEC on the horizon.

Gabriel passed for over 3,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the program with 55 total passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led an Oklahoma offense that ranked third in scoring offense to a 10-2 record behind a constantly shifting offensive line and despite losing the team's top receiver to injury in Andrel Anthony.

Gabriel ranks eighth in FBS history with 125 career passing touchdowns and seventh with 14,865 passing yards. With a six season in college, he should be able to move even further up the NCAA career record book.

He finishes his career in Norman with a 16-8 record as a starter.

